HOF’er Philadelphia Eagle Brian Westbrook

We had Hall of Famer and former Philadelphia Eagle Brian Westbrook on the show. He stopped by to talk about what he is doing with FanDuel. Of course we had to get into the upcoming season and get his thoughts

If I had money, should I bet on the Philadelphia Eagles this season?

I think for this team you get a healthy quarterback in Carson Wentz, you get a bunch of running backs; Miles Sanders, Jordan Howard, you bring Darren Sproles back, you bring back DeSean Jackson you add to him, you add on to Alshon Jeffery and Zach Ertz, and guys that can get it done…they have some talent. At this point in the season you always say ‘what does it look like on paper’ because you never really know. On paper they look just as good as anybody in the league.

Outlook for the season

I think they will win between 12 and 13 games and I think they will win the division. They’ll get some home playoff games. 12-13 games gives them home field.

Brian Westbrook said he was in Minnesota for the Super Bowl and that he wanted to experience the game as a fan so he sat in the stands. He tells the story of Freddie Mitchell popping up on TV behind Justin TImberlake during JT’s halftime performance. Watch below and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

