5 Things You Didn’t Know About Kyle Giersdorf: The Teen Who Won The $3 Million Fortnite Tournament

Parents, we never thought the day would come, but it may be time to start encouraging your kids to play more videos games.

Especially after 16-year-old Kyle Giersdorf received over $3 million for winning the inaugural Fortnite World Cup in New York.

Related: Black Atlanta Teens Continue Championship Reign At Harvard’s Debate Tournament

Giersdorf ranked first place at the world’s largest single-player videogame tournament held at the sold-out Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Here are 5 Things you didn’t know about the teen who turned fun into funds:

1. He’s from Pennslyvania

The 16-year-old champion is from the City of Brotherly Love. Well, not technically, but you can bet we’ll still claim him! Giersdorf was born and raised in Pottsgrove, PA where he lives with his mother and father, just an hour away from the city. His mother notes that it is here that he began playing video games at the age of three.

2. Game is Life for Him

After investing 13 years of his life into gaming, the teen has developed a very strict routine. On average, the champ spends at least 6 to 7 hours on the game a day. Giersdorf starts each gaming session with a 30-minute hand workout before he begins playing. He says he then connects with his friends online to strategize before big competitions.

3. His NickName Has Deep Meaning

During a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon, Giersdor, who also goes by “Bugha” revealed that his game-name was given to him by his grandfather when he was younger. “My grandpa gave me the name when I was a baby. He would say Bugha, Bugha, Bugha, so that’s where I get it from,” said the teen.

4. This is Not the First Time He’s Won Competitions

Bugha is not new to the competitive world of gaming. He revealed that both he and his parents realized that he could potentially go pro after winning smaller competitions over time. Giersdorf is now represented by the Sentinels, an esports organization that manages competitive gaming teams.

5. Investing is His #1 Priority

Giersdorf is doing way more than spending his $3 million earnings on Takis and the latest products from Apple. “I’m just going to save money and invest it and not do anything dumb with it,” said the teen when asked what would he do with his fortune. Giersdorf was only $8 million shy of taking home the same earnings as the future winner of next month’s U.S Open.

While this may be just the beginning for the gamer, Giersdorf sure has put an end to the game shaming from nagging parents everywhere!