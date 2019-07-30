Is It Weird for Adults to Visit Disney Parks Without Kids?

Follow The Quincy Harris Morning Show on Instagram @QHMShow

A woman on Facebook wants Disney World to ban guests who don’t have kids. She complained that adults without kids made the lines longer ad frustrating for her child. She said that it is a family amusement park.

DW is a FAMILY amusement park!!!! yet these IMMATURER millennials THROW AWAY THEIR MONEY ON USELESS CRAP!!!!!” she wrote. “They have NO idea the JOY and HAPPINESS it is to MOTHER WHO BUYS THEIR BABIES TREATS AND TOYS!!!! THEY WILL NEVER EXPERIENCE THE EXHAUSTION THAT IT IS TO CHASE A 3 YEAR OLD AROUND AND GETTING STARES AT ASSUMING IM A BAD MOTHER!!!!”

She big made, typos and all caps! Take our poll below whether childless adults should be banned from Disney.

Social media weighed in

Can't wait to go to Disney World with my boyfriend next year, and have the audacity to eat food where a child might see me, wearing weather appropriate clothes, like the wild childless tramp I am. pic.twitter.com/mvsr2DcUlM — Serafina Francis (@lezzie_eddie) July 28, 2019

Not all of us grew up where our families could afford to take us to Disney. Take your entitled, judgmental, caps-lock for brains havin ass and shove it.https://t.co/l7oMA39JoW — hernanat (@antfeedr) July 27, 2019

Sorry, but Walt Disney wanted a world for everyone to enjoy. Disney makes you happy? Do it. https://t.co/ppeLZi06F8 — Jason Herbert (@HerbertHistory) July 27, 2019

