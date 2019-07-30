Is It Weird for Adults to Visit Disney Parks Without Kids?

Follow The Quincy Harris Morning Show on Instagram @QHMShow
A woman on Facebook wants Disney World to ban guests who don’t have kids. She complained that adults without kids made the lines longer ad frustrating for her child. She said that it is a family amusement park.
DW is a FAMILY amusement park!!!! yet these IMMATURER millennials THROW AWAY THEIR MONEY ON USELESS CRAP!!!!!” she wrote. “They have NO idea the JOY and HAPPINESS it is to MOTHER WHO BUYS THEIR BABIES TREATS AND TOYS!!!! THEY WILL NEVER EXPERIENCE THE EXHAUSTION THAT IT IS TO CHASE A 3 YEAR OLD AROUND AND GETTING STARES AT ASSUMING IM A BAD MOTHER!!!!”
She big made, typos and all caps! Take our poll below whether childless adults should be banned from Disney.
Social media weighed in