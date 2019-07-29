Evangelist Juanita Bynum Says Pastor Sexually Violated Her

Evangelist Juanita Bynum was scheduled to perform at The Experience Church in Chesapeake, Virginia. She canceled her performance and explained on Facebook why she did. She said the pastor entered her hotel room uninvited and saw her underwear laid out on her bed. She was not in her room at the time. On Facebook she said she felt sexually violated by his behavior. Watch below as she explains her side of the story.

So the Pastor and his wife who brought Juanita Bynum to Virginia are speaking out. They are saying that she was not violated, that they were not aware she had checked in and went to her suite to make sure everything was in order and ready for her arrival. Once he realized she had checked in he called out to her but no one responded. Juanita has stated that she was not in the room at the time. Read the Pastor’s side of the story here.

