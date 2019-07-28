New Netflix Movie ‘Otherhood’ Starring Angela Bassett

Follow The Quincy Harris Morning Show on Instagram @QHMShow

So what’s ‘Otherhood’ about?

This year, on Mother’s Day, feeling marginalized and forgotten, longtime friends Carol (Angela Bassett), Gillian (Patricia Arquette) and Helen (Felicity Huffman) decide to drive to New York City to reconnect with their adult sons, and in the process, they realize their sons are not the only ones whose lives need to change. A journey to relate becomes a journey of rediscovery that forces these women to redefine their relationships with their children, friends, spouses, and most importantly, themselves.

Watch the trailer below

How Angela Bassett got involved with the movie

When I read the script I thought it was amazingly funny. I actually fell down on the countertop just laughing at some of the dialogue. My relationships with my female friends are very nurturing. They provide me with so much wisdom, camaraderie, and strength. Women have their own brand of fire, and there’s nothing like it. A mature female perspective is very unique, and having three female leads and a female director set the tone on set. There was just a generosity of spirit.

Check out our interview (above) with director Cindy Chupack and one of the son’s, Jake Huffman.

