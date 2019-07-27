Mary J. Blige to Star in ‘Power’ Spinoff

Follow The Quincy Harris Morning Show on Instagram @QHMShow

The first official Power spinoff has been announced. Power Book II: Ghost is in preproduction. The show will continue the story of some of the Power characters. Mary J.Blige has been added to the cast. She said, I’ve known so many Tashas, so many Ghosts. I’ve dated so many Ghosts. I am a huge fan for life. So grateful to be a part of it. The final season of Power premiere date is August 25th. The final season will be split into two parts. The first (10) episodes will air late summer and fall and the final (5) episodes will air in January.

Also On WRNB 100.3 Philly: