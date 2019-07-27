Chris Brown ftg Drake ‘No Guidance’ Music Video

Follow the Quincy Harris Morning Show on Instagram @QHMShow

I just watched the Chris Brown ftg Drake music video and it made me realize that it has been a long time since I have watched a good music video. A video with a storyline, choreography, little acting. Ironically, I got two videos in one weekend like that. First, let’s watch Chris and Drake below (PS, there is cursing so you may not want to blast this version)

So my next video which I happened to watch right after Chris Brown is from Lizzo. I LOVE HER!!! She is a new artist, check out her debut album, Cuz I Love You. She just kicked off her tour by the same name. In September she appears in the movie Hustlers starring Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Keke Palmer, Constance Wu and more. The name of the song is Tempo and features Missy Elliott.

Follow Producer Sarah on Instagram and Twitter @DCGirl627

Also On WRNB 100.3 Philly: