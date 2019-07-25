CVS is starting to test out their new home dialysis program. The program will allow patients to do their dialysis in the comfort of their own homes and it’s small enough to fit in a cabinet. What do you think about this? Jasmine isn’t too big of a fan of doing Dialysis at home…but that could free you up a lot of time if you’re the one that has to drive mom to dialysis every week.

Jazzy Report: CVS Is Starting Home Dialysis was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

