Beyond Meat Is Developing Plant-Based Bacon

Beyond Meat is a $5.7 billion dollar meat-alternative company. On Wednesday they announced they were creating a plant-based alternative to bacon. No launch date for the bacon yet. They have teamed up with Tim Horton’s to serve meatless breakfast sandwiches at nearly 4,000 locations. They are also teaming up with Dunkin Donuts to bring their plant-based meat to their breakfast sandwiches. In the battle of the bacons which are you, turkey bacon, plant-based bacon or pork bacon? Take the poll below

