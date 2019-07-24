Meek Mill Granted New Trial And New Judge

FOLLOW The Quincy Harris Morning Show on Instagram @QHMShow

Breaking News! This has been a great day for Meek Mill. First his partnership between Dream Chasers and Rocnation and now this, he has been granted both a new trial AND a new judge in his 2008 drug and gun conviction.

Via FOX29

Defense lawyers believe the city judge who has overseen his case and sent him to prison in 2017 over minor parole violation has become too involved in the performer’s life – once checking on his community service efforts at a homeless shelter – and lost her impartiality.

I’m not on probation right now…new label deal with jayz!!! Today was lit already 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ “wtf GOD” you be acting a fool 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) July 24, 2019

