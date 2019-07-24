Meek Mill and Jay-Z Form Record Label Partnership

FOLLOW The Quincy Harris Morning Show on Instagram @QHMShow
This morning on CBS This Morning, Gayle King sat down with Jay-Z and Meek Mill as they announced the partnership of Dream Chasers Record label and Rocnation. According to Variety
Meek will oversee the label and build a staff to sign and develop artists. The label will also handle its own operations, creative strategy, marketing and business affairs. Meek is also planning to open a recording studio for use by the label’s artists.
Meek will still be signed to Maybach/Atlantic. He is dropping something new (not sure if it is a full album, a mixtape or a single) prior to the start of his tour on August 28th.
