Meek Mill and Jay-Z Form Record Label Partnership

This morning on CBS This Morning, Gayle King sat down with Jay-Z and Meek Mill as they announced the partnership of Dream Chasers Record label and Rocnation. According to Variety

Meek will oversee the label and build a staff to sign and develop artists. The label will also handle its own operations, creative strategy, marketing and business affairs. Meek is also planning to open a recording studio for use by the label’s artists.

Meek will still be signed to Maybach/Atlantic. He is dropping something new (not sure if it is a full album, a mixtape or a single) prior to the start of his tour on August 28th.

WATCH: Rapper @MeekMill & Jay-Z open up about why they think it's important to establish a legacy as entrepreneurs for the next generation of artists & their shared backgrounds. They teamed up to launch Mill's new record label #DreamChasers w/ @RocNation: https://t.co/EL2vzRlRjt pic.twitter.com/GDEDxmCEgA — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) July 24, 2019

