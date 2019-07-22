Tessa Thompson Named Marvel’s First LGBTQ Superhero

Tessa Thompson is using her platform to make major strides in the LGBTQ+ community! The actress recently revealed that her character, Valkyrie, will be Marvel’s first openly bisexual superhero.

“As new king [of Asgard], she needs to find her queen,” said the actress when asked what will her character be up to in the fourth installment of the Thor Franchise, during the studio’s Comic-Con panel this past weekend.

Since Saturday’s panel, Marvel’s President Kevin Feige also confirmed that Valkyrie would be involved in a LGBTQ storyline stating, “The answer is yes. How that impacts the story remains to be seen with that level of representation you’ll see across our films, not in just ‘Thor 4.”

Valkyrie was first introduced to Marvel fans in 1970 with her appearance in The Avengers #83, where she was known mostly for being an ally and love interest to Thor. The character, based on the Norse mythological figure Brynhildr, has since then been depicted as bisexual in recent comics.

The female heroin will be re-appearing alongside Chris Hemsworth and the female Thor, played by Natalie Portman in the upcoming film titled, Thor: Love and Thunder.

Thompson also took to Twitter to share her excitement for the character’s newfound storyline stating, “She’s bi. And yes, she cares very little about what men think of her. What a joy to play!”

The 35-year-old actress is no stranger to advocating for LGBTQ+ rights. Thompson has been very candid about her sexuality with identifying as pansexual even appearing as the lead love interest in her once rumored boo, Janelle Monáe’s music video, PYNK.

Thor: Love and Thunder hit theaters November 5, 2021.