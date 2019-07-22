Police Ask Residents to Postpone Crime until Heat Wave Passes

FOLLOW The Quincy Harris Morning Show on Instagram @QHMShow

The Braintree, Massachusetts PD are hoping so, asking would-be criminals to chill out until the intense heat passes through. The PD posted a note to potential wrongdoers through their Facebook page which read

Due to the extreme heat we are asking anyone thinking of criminal activity to hold off until Monday. It’s straight-up as hot as soccer balls out there. Conducting criminal activity in this extreme heat is next-level henchman status and dangerous.” The police did offer advice for any bored offenders out there with, stay home, blast the AC, binge Stranger Things season 3, play with a face app or practice karate in your basement.” The note had a hopeful message for lawbreakers reading “We’ll all meet again Monday when it’s over” but warned “P.S. Please no spoiler alerts. We’re just finishing season 2.”

