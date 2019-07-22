‘Lion King’ Roars at the Box Office

FOLLOW The Quincy Harris Morning Show on Instagram @QHMShow

Despite bad reviews from the critics, The Lion King roared at the box to the sound of $185 million. The movie surpassed all expectations and is now the 9th highest grossing film. The Lion King now has the largest July opening for a PG movie. Critics hated the movie so much that it received a 55% on Rotten Tomatoes. One of the complaints is that the lions do not have any facial expressions. In the cartoon version they were very expressive.

Via TMZ

