Mahershala Ali to Star in ‘Blade’ Reboot

Two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali will be joining the Marvel Universe as, Blade. Blade is half human, half vampire who hunts down the “undead.” Wesley Snipes previously portrayed the character, Blade in 1998, 2002 and 2004. The announcement about Mahershala Ali was made on Saturday at Comic-Con in San Diego. Mahershala is having a great year as he was recently nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie as Wayne Hays in HBO’s True Detective.

