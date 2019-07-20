Mary J. Blige Claps Back at Fan Who Yells at Her to “Shut the F*ck Up!”

Keep Up With The Quincy Harris Morning Show on Instagram @QHMShow
Now, we all know Mary J. Blige don’t bother a soul! She does her Mary Bop on stage and goes on about her business. Well, someone decided to test the Queen during a tour stop in Nashville and she had time to clap back at them! While talking to the crowd, as she does at all of her shows someone yelled out, shut the f-up. Mary continued with what she was saying but later circled back to the person and said, and for the person that’s been in here all night saying Mary shut the f- up YOU shut the f- up! Answer the poll question below the video.
(swipe) so apparently somebody had MJB alllll the way f**ked up. She had to take a few seconds out of her show to put them in their place. (i don’t see why u would pay your money to disrespect the artist. 🤷🏾♂️) Plus, she hit a new dance. Let me know @therealmaryjblige. #RoyaltyTour #MaryJBlige