Actress Rain Pryor Vane, Daughter of Richard Pryor, to Run for Baltimore City Council

Rain Pryor

Rain Pryor Vane, actor, writer and daughter of the late Richard Pryor has filed paperwork to run for Baltimore’s City Council next year. She is registered as a Democrat and will run against first-term Councilman, Ryan Dorsey.

The district is in the northeast part of Baltimore. In 2017 while living in Baltimore with her husband and daughter, her elementary age daughter was bullied. It is the battle she had with school officials over the bullying incident that led her to run for City Council.

