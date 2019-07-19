Irv Gotti Gives Quincy Harris The Exclusive About The Fight At S.O.B’s

LIKE The Quincy Harris Morning Show on Facebook

Irv Gotti stopped by the Quincy Harris Morning Show and of course we had to find out about the fight that took place at S.O.B’s in New York. Check out the video below

So that video led to 50 Cent gettin in on the act

So Quincy HAD to get to the bottom of this and it’s not what you think. It was all for Growing Up Hip Hop: New York; but again, it’s not what you think. The reality show GUHH the New York edition consists of the kids of Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Irv Gotti, and Charli Baltimore. When he agreed to do the show he made it VERY clear that there was to be no messiness, no beef. He trusted that his wishes would be met seeing as a few people he once considered friends are in charge of the show. So that’s the backstory. Now, to the incident at SOB’s. There was a performance at SOB’s.

Ja jumps on stage with Charli they perform Down Ass B-. We get off stage everyone is smiling, happy, loving. I’m in the VIP section, they throw some girl on stage. I don’t say that to be disrespectful, I don’t know who she is. She gets on stage right after we leave and starts disrespecting Charli, me and Ja. Causing that frenzy. So now I’m walking and I’m trying to see this girl who’s dissin us. So now I’m like y’all wanna get active? Now I’m 10 which I told them don’t do this because me and Ja ain’t really like…like we’re great guys but if you spit in our face; we’re gonna spit back. So the camera now..they want to film me. Boom! I snuffed the camera guy, the camera hits the guy in the face, security comes over and grabs me and now it’s a situation.

Also On WRNB 100.3 Philly: