Philly’s Own Tierra Whack Has A Song On The Lion King Soundtrack [AUDIO]

Today is the big day! Both The Lion King movie AND the soundtrack, The Lion King: The Gift drop. Also, for the makeup lovers, The Lion King inspired makeup line dropped today. Beyonce’s personal makeup artist put the line together. Beyonce out here tryin to snatch ALL the coins!

The album has 27 cuts, some of those are interludes, and feature some of your favorites like Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, (already gettin her coins) Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar and Philly’s own Tierra Whack. The album also features African artists. Beyonce, who serves as the executive producer for the project, wanted the album to feature both the music and artists of Africa. Check out My Power ftg Tierra Whack above.

