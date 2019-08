LIKE The Quincy Harris Morning Show on Facebook

The biopic is currently untitled and will be produced by DeVon Franklin and executive produced by Kirk Franklin.

The biopic will follow his rise to fame and the demons he battled along the way.

Kirk’s 1993 album, Kirk Franklin and the Family was the first gospel album to go platinum (sell 1 million copies).

It was also the #1 album on the Gospel charts for 42 weeks!

