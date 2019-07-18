13 Philadelphia Officers To Be Fired For Social Media Posts

According to sources that informed the Philadelphia Inquirer, 13 officers will be suspended with intentions to dismiss starting Friday. Which officers and what they have posted has not been made clear as of this morning.

Last month, after a thorough investigation, seventy-two officers were taken off of the streets and placed of admin duty following the allegations. The posts by the officers included “Confederate imagery, anti-muslim sentiments, violent rhetoric and racist comments”, according to CNN.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross found the posts “disturbing, disappointing and upsetting.”

Source: Philadelphia Inquirer & CNN

Also On WRNB 100.3 Philly: