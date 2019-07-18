The “Coconut” Sex Tip You Didn’t Know You Needed

This sex tip is sweeping the nation!
So here is what has the internet in a frenzy-“Spell Coconut” So how did we get here, right? A Facebook group for Kenyan women had a post from a woman asking how does “riding on top work” because she can’t do it and someone suggested she spell the word “coconut.”
When you are on top of your partner you spell the word “coconut” with your hips. Mentions and searches for “spell coconut” shot up in the last two days. The surge quickly turned into a series of jokes that went viral. Some people on Twitter joined in
