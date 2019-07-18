The “Coconut” Sex Tip You Didn’t Know You Needed

This sex tip is sweeping the nation!

LIKE The Quincy Harris Morning Show on Facebook

So here is what has the internet in a frenzy-“Spell Coconut” So how did we get here, right? A Facebook group for Kenyan women had a post from a woman asking how does “riding on top work” because she can’t do it and someone suggested she spell the word “coconut.”

Follow The Quincy Harris Morning Show on Twitter Follow @qhmshow

When you are on top of your partner you spell the word “coconut” with your hips. Mentions and searches for “spell coconut” shot up in the last two days. The surge quickly turned into a series of jokes that went viral. Some people on Twitter joined in

guy: why did you stop me: *trying to remember how to spell coconut* pic.twitter.com/3vJ0oCxiTj — kate (@kaiteasley) July 17, 2019

When you ask her to spell coconut and you feel her hips starting to go into a “K” motion pic.twitter.com/eXbKwoATpw — RICO (@Nupe_4life) July 18, 2019

when you’re wondering why it’s taking too long to spell coconut and you realize she spelled “what are we” pic.twitter.com/xWJ4P852cH — airbag dirtman👑 (@jonathanrey_) July 18, 2019

Also On WRNB 100.3 Philly: