Four Times R.Kelly Hinted To Sexual Assault In the Past

Singer R. Kelly was recently arrested Thursday night on Federal sex charges according to CBS. This comes only five months after being released on bail for previous sexual abuse charges. While it’s no surprise that the 52-year-old singer cannot seem to keep himself out of trouble, it amazes us how he continues to avoid jail time with a past like his. Here’s 4 times R. Kelly has hinted to being guilty of sexual assault:

1.He Calls Himself the Pied Piper of R&B

It is no coincidence that R.Kelly associates himself with the Pied Piper. Although the fictional character is largely known for using his music to influence people, the true meaning behind the Pied Piper is far more sinister. Its character’s origin dates back to Germany where a man wearing colorful clothes used his flute to lure children away from their homes.

2. Through His music

There is no doubting that the singer has given us decades of good music, but have you ever stopped to really listen to the lyrics? One of his most quoted lines from his second song, Bump n’ Grind off of his debut album goes, “My mind’s telling me no, but my body’s telling me yes.” Call us crazy, but that doesn’t really sound like a consensual situation to be in. Let’s not forget about when he produced a then 15-year-old Aaliyah’s debut album, which he entitled, Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number.

3. His Marriage To Aaliyah:

Speaking of Aaliyah! Many speculated about his work relationship with the singer after the two began spending a lot of time together outside of the studio. Although both denied rumors, describing their relationship as “fun” and “really close,” Kelly later married his prodigy at the age of 15 despite listing her as 18 on the marriage license.

4. His Infamous Interview With BET’s Toure

Shortly after being acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008, Kelly sat down with Toure for one of his first interviews since the case where he was bluntly asked, “Do you like teenage girls?” Sounds like a question prompted for a straightforward answer right? Wrong! Instead of standing by his innocence, he famously responded, “When you say teenage, how old are we talking?”

After a long history rooted in sexual misconduct, the R&B singer is expected to appear in federal court next week to dispute current charges which includes child pornography, enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity, and obstruction of justice.

