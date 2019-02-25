Spike Lee Sends Message to Voters

After many years, Spike Lee got his first Oscar and while he was very happy about it he also had a message for Academy Awards viewers and those in attendance. When Spike came up to accept his Best Adapted Screenplay award for BlacKkKlansman he pulled out yellow paper and read a passionate speech. “Let’s all mobilize, let’s all on the right side of history,” Spike said. “Make the moral choice between love versus hate. LET’S DO THE RIGHT THING!” His speech earned him a standing ovation.

