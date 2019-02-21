FOX Says Jussie Smollett Is Not Being Written Out of ‘Empire’

As the Jussie Smollett continues in the news, there was a rumor that Jussie may have staged the attack to drum up interest in his role on ‘Empire’ as he was going to be written off of the show.

In a statement, FOX says, Jussie Smollett continues to be a consummate professional on set and as we have previously stated, he is not being written out of the show.

FOX made this statement before the indictment against Jussie was handed down. He has been indicted for a felony. Filing a false police report carries three years in jail.

