Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris Grace the Cover of Essence Magazine

Jada Pinkett Smith, daughter Willow and mom, Adrienne also known as “Gammy” stun on the cover of Essence.

The Innovation Issues hits stands on February 22 and talks about the digital talk show phenomenon known as Red Table Talk.

The digital talk show airs on Facebook Watch with new episodes debuting on Mondays. Jada describes the show as giving everyone a place at the table, that there is not just one perspective.

Some say the show fills a void left by the Oprah Winfrey Show. Oprah wanted you to live your best life while Jada wants you to open up about your life.

