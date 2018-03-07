Be Informed! Be Expo 2018 Workshops Time’s + Locations

Below is a run down of the times and locations for our panels and workshops that will be happening at Be Expo 2018!

Room assignments and times are available below so you can map out your day ahead of time!

See the list of panelists here!

Get your tickets here!

Room 118 A Marriage Beyond The Vows: 11:00am – 11:30am Pastor Marcos expands on his on-air show as he engages with couples live during his seminar to explore what it means to live as a devote couple in today’s culture. Mommies In The City: 12:00pm – 12:40pm What does it mean to have work life balance? We dive into the feminine power and perspective of working professionals in the city and tips on style, budget, work-life balance and using the right products to keep your family happy and healthy. High Heels In High Places: 1:00pm – 1:40pm Women have made a lot of progress in the workforce but there is still a long way to go. We will explore what it takes to break through the glass ceiling and sustain a flourishing lifestyle. Turn Your Side Hustle Into Your Main Hustle: 2:00pm – 2:40pm Make a living doing what you love. Hear from experts who have made significant strides as entrepreneurs. Know Your Legal Rights: Presented by My Philly Lawyer: 3:00 PM (118A) Room 118 B Power Moves: 11:00am – 11:30am We communicate in multiple ways: words, tone, nonverbal, and more. Hear how body language cues can set you up for success on the job and life. Healthy From Head To Toe: 12:00pm – 12:30pm An in-depth look at weight loss practices, and healthy issues that affect African Americans in certain areas such as diabetes, congestive heart failure, maternal deaths, breast cancer, High Blood pressure and ways we can combat those issues. The Challenge – Take Your Financial House To The Next Level: 2:00pm – 2:30pm Are you really ready for amassing wealth while cultivating the habits that will make that possible? Then join our powerful panelists as they recalibrate you for a mindset to thrive! HELLO BEAUTIFUL – Reflections of Beauty and Health at 20, 30, 40 and Beyond: 3:00pm – 3:30pm From Make Up Tips, to skin regimens and looking at the pros and cons of plastic surgery. Talk to Beauty Experts from some of the biggest brands on how to always look your best at any age.

Room 118 C

Moment VS. Movement: 11:00am – 11:40am

How can we as a culture continue to fight four our resources and voices beyond the marches? What can we do to keep the momentum going in our communities amidst a world of political unrest and prevent us from getting comfortable rallying behind a #hashtag.

PA Virtual Charter: Choosing The Best Education For Your Child 11:00am – 11:40am

WEEN Presents: Black Girl Magic: 1:30pm – 2:15pm The countries leading Women's organization for young professionals will take a in depth look at the Good, The Bad and the Challenges women face in society. How have things changed over the years? We will examine Being a leader but not overlooked due to gender, exam the pay gap and look at examine the #METoo movement and the need for change regarding sexual harassment. How Far is to far? "And I Danced" Documentary Screening: 3:30pm

