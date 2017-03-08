Panelists Speaking At Be Expo 2018!

Moment vs. Movement
- Roland Martin (Journalist, Television Host)
- Taryn Finley (Editor, Huffington Post, Black Voices)
- Blondell Reynolds Brown (Councilwoman At-Large, Philadelphia)
- Gregory Holston (Power Interfaith)
- Asa Khalif (Black Lives Matter Pennsylvania)
- Bruce Wright (Managing Editor, Newsone.com)
How can we as a culture continue to fight four our resources and voices beyond the marches? What can we do to keep the momentum going in our communities amidst a world of political unrest and prevent us from getting comfortable rallying behind a #hashtag.
Breaking into the Music Industry
Ever Had a dream to make it big in the industry, whether on the mic or behind the scenes. Talk to the executives and artists who are killing the game in 2018. Featuring:
- CJ Johnson (VP, Urban Columbia)
- Jahlil Beats (PRODUCER)
- Dyana Williams (Soulful Sundays on 100.3 Wrnb)
- Syreta Oglesby (Publicist)
- Gina Miller, E1 EVP Vice President, General Mgr Entertainment One
- Jeff Reed (Music Executive)
- Mont Brown (Music Management + 30 Under 30 Honoree)
Hip-Hop 45
Examining the impact of hip-hop culture.
- Grandmaster Caz (Founder)
- Roxanne Shante
- Chuck Creekmur, Allhiphop
- Doug E Fresh
- Colby Colb
Mommies In The City
What does it mean to have work life balance? We dive into the feminine power and perspective of working professionals in the city and tips on style, budget, work-life balance and using the right products to keep your family happy and healthy.
- Amber Noble Garland: Real Estate Expert, Celebrity Business Developer, Best-Selling Author, Autism & ADHD Advocate, Mompreneur
- Janine Morris ESQ
- Kim Harris
- Afea Tucker
- Erica Blocker
- Moderator: Karen In The City /Co-Erin Coleman
High Heels and High Places
Women have made a lot of progress in the workforce but there is still a long way to go. We will explore what it takes to break through the glass ceiling and sustain a flourishing lifestyle.
- Marchella Blakney Collins
- Kimberly King
- Yolanda Keels Walker
- Rysheema Dixon
- Tonya Moody
- Jonnie Walker, MOD
HELLO BEAUTIFUL – Reflections of Beauty and Health at 20, 30, 40 and Beyond
From Make Up Tips, to skin regimens and looking at the pros and cons of plastic surgery. Talk to Beauty Experts from some of the biggest brands on how to always look your best at any age.
- Tara Payne
- Cynthia Bailey, RHOA
- Danielle James (Hello Beautiful)
- Moderator: Paris Nicole
WEEN Presents: Black Girl Magic
The countries leading Women’s organization for young professionals will take a in depth look at the Good, The Bad and the Challenges women face in society. How have things changed over the years? We will examine Being a leader but not overlooked due to gender, exam the pay gap and look at examine the #METoo movement and the need for change regarding sexual harassment. How Far is to far?
- Valeisha Butterfield (Skype)
- Janaye Ingram
- Midwin Charles
- Remy Ma
- Rhonda Kinard
- Brandi
- Moderator: K Foxx
Black Love Experience
A chilling take on modern day dating. Discussion about real relationships, featuring real people and inspired by real events.
- Chareeah Jackson
- Griff
- Darlene McCoy
- Kindred The Family Soul
- John Monds
Turn Your Side Hustle Into Your Main Hustle
Make a living doing what you love. Hear from experts who have made significant strides as entrepreneurs.
- Haniyyah Sharpe-Brown
- Britteny Shipp
- Kimberly Brown
- Erika Alexander
- Nicaila Matthews
The Challenge – Take Your Financial House To The Next Leve
Are you really ready for amassing wealth while cultivating the habits that will make that possible? Then join our powerful panelists as they recalibrate you for a mindset to thrive!
- Jini
- Georgette Miller, CH
- Mark Cook, Wells Fargo
- Melinda Emerson
Unwind With Yoga
Get Your Be Expo Tickets Here!