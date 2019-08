Share

Upgrading my coffee table reading in two weeks. Former White House photographer Peter Souza will release “Obama and Intimate Portrait” which chronicles his 8 years in the White House hits all outlets November 7th.

Preorder now at Amazon.com

Check out the look below:

Pages 238-239. (I’m supposed to be emptying the dishwasher.) A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Oct 29, 2017 at 8:11am

Pages 184-185 A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Oct 28, 2017 at 6:58am

I’m at the Little Brown offices today. Can’t wait for people to see the printing and reproduction of my book. I opened it up to a random page for this photo from a windowsill in their office. Info to preorder: click the link in my profile. A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Oct 27, 2017 at 10:41am

Source: Amazon.com and Peter Souza’s IG

Also On WRNB 100.3 Philly: