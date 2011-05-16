Jill Scott Brought To Tears

Jill Scott is undoubtedly a strong Black woman, and seeing these tears fall down her face just makes us love her even more. Take a look at Jilly from Philly’s cameo appearance in Kirk Franklin’s “I Smile,” and watch her show us her beautifully human side as she sheds some very happy tears.

Take a look “I Smile,” which premiered on RNBPhilly.com below…

