Khloe Kardashian Explains Why She Describes Kim & Kourtney As Shy And Bitchy

Khloe Kardashian checked into MoShay LaRen’s Midday Break Room to talk about her new E! reality show “Khloe & Lamar,” and even though they never met before, MoShay and Khloe became fast friends. That’s probably why MoShay felt so comfortable asking questions about the Kardashian clan.

Find out why Khloe uses the words “shy” and “bitchy” to describe her big sisters Kim and Kourtney in this exclusive interview!

